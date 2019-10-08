Russia says it was not informed about U.S. plans to withdraw troops from Syria

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting, dedicated to the upcoming televised phone-in of Russian President Vladimir Putin with citizens, in Moscow, Russia June 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia was not informed in advance by the United States or by Turkey about any agreements they had reached about plans to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov told reporters it remained to be seen how many U.S. troops would be withdrawn, and that other details about the plans remained unclear. “We are very closely watching the situation,” he said.