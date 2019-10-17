World News
October 17, 2019 / 7:30 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

U.S. lawmakers continuing Turkey sanctions push despite ceasefire

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen will move “full steam ahead” with their plans to impose stiff sanctions on Turkey, despite a temporary ceasefire agreement.

“Senators Van Hollen and Graham have spoken, and they agree on the need to move full steam ahead with their legislation,” said Bridgett Frey, a spokeswoman for Senator Van Hollen. A spokesman for Graham also said the two planned to move ahead.

