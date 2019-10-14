Trump to soon issue sanctions, stop trade deal, and ratchet up tariffs on Turkey

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses conservative activists at the Family Research Council's annual gala in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said that in response to Turkey’s incursion into Syria he will soon issue an executive order authorizing sanctions against current and former Turkish officials, stop negotiations with Turkey on a $100 billion trade deal, and boost tariffs on Turkish steel to 50 percent.

In a statement in which he vowed to swiftly destroy the Turkish economy if it continues down “this dangerous and destructive path,” Trump also said that U.S. troops coming out of Syria will redeploy and remain in the region to monitor the situation.