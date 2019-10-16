Turkey says it will retaliate against U.S. sanctions over Syria offensive

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will retaliate against U.S. sanctions over Ankara’s military operation into northeast Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that all threats and sanctions against Turkey were unacceptable.

Speaking in parliament, Cavusoglu also said Turkey expected the U.S. Congress to turn back from its “damaging approach”, and added that ties between Ankara and Washington were at a critical juncture. He said he would convey this to a U.S. delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence coming to Ankara.