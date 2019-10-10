Trump says talking to 'both sides' as Turkey presses offensive against Kurds in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was talking to “both sides” as Turkey pressed its offensive against U.S.-allied Kurds in Syria, and warned Ankara that it would be hit hard financially if it did not “play by the rules.”

“I am trying to end the ENDLESS WARS. Talking to both sides,” he said on Twitter. “I say hit Turkey very hard financially & with sanctions if they don’t play by the rules! I am watching closely.”