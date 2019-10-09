Turkey, U.S. discuss steps for Syria 'safe zone' after Turkish offensive: NTV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Senior Turkish and U.S. officials discussed measures for the formation of a “safe zone” in northeastern Syria and possible steps after a Turkish offensive in the region, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday, as Ankara poised to launch its operation.

Ibrahim Kalin, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan, told U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien in a phone call that Turkey’s operation aimed to clear its border of militants and ensure the return of Syrian refugees, NTV said.

Kalin and O’Brien also discussed a planned visit by Erdogan to Washington next month, NTV said.