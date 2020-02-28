Turkey says Erdogan, Trump discuss situation in Syria's Idlib

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday discussed developments in Syria’s Idlib, where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by Russian-backed Syrian forces.

The Turkish communications directorate said on Twitter the two leaders agreed by phone on the need to take additional steps to deal with the humanitarian drama in Idlib, where nearly 1 million people have been displaced by the latest fighting.