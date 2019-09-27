Turkey says it is not satisfied with progress on Syria 'safe zone' with U.S

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is not satisfied with the current state of talks with the United States to establish a planned “safe zone” in northern Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Ankara wants NATO ally Washington to clear a 480-km-long (300-mile-long) border area from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, warning of unilateral action otherwise. Erdogan said earlier on Friday that efforts were on schedule, but warned that Turkey had completed military preparations along its border.

Speaking to reporters after the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Cavusoglu reiterated Ankara’s warning that it will act unilaterally if talks did not yield results. He also said Washington was considering re-including Turkey in the F-35 fighter jet program, from which Ankara was suspended over its purchase of Russian defense systems.