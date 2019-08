FILE PHOTO: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrives at NATO headquarters ahead of a Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2019. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A joint Turkish-U.S. operation center to establish and manage a safe zone in northeast Syria is fully operational, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday according to Anadolu news agency.

The first joint helicopter flight was due to take place on Saturday, Akar added, according to the state-owned agency.