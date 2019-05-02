World News
May 2, 2019 / 11:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey, U.S. getting closer on issue of Syria safe zone: foreign minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States are getting closer to an agreement on the details of a planned safe zone in northeast Syria along the Turkish border, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu was responding to a question at a news conference about Turkish talks this week with the U.S. special envoy for Syria. Turkey wants to set up a safe zone east of the Euphrates river after the majority of U.S. troops pull out of the country.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
