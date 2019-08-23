Turkey's Erdogan says he will discuss Syria's Idlib with Trump

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 2, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would discuss developments in northwestern Syria in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days, as Syrian government forces pressed on with their offensive in the region.

Earlier on Friday, Erdogan told Russia’s Vladimir Putin in a phone call that the offensive was causing a humanitarian crisis and posed a threat to Turkey’s security, after the Syrian army drove out the last rebel fighters from the Hama countryside.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of the foundation of his AK Party, Erdogan said Turkey aimed to establish an “area of peace” along its southern borders.