Turkey's S-400 purchase serious concern for the United States, Jeffrey says

FILE PHOTO: James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria, addresses the media after a meeting with senior officials from seven Arab and Western countries along with United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen in Geneva, Switzerland October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems is a very serious concern as Washington considers what support to offer over Syria’s Idlib, the U.S. special representative for the region James Jeffrey said on Thursday.

Speaking in Istanbul, Jeffrey also said the United States had already offered humanitarian assistance and information sharing with Turkey and was pressing European allies for a significant contribution.