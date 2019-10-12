Turkish-led forces advance into Syrian border town, fighting rages

ANKARA/BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkish-backed Syrian rebels advanced into Ras al Ain in northeast Syria on Saturday but it was unclear how far, with Turkey saying the town center had been taken and Kurdish-led forces denying this and saying they were counter-attacking.

Turkish army vehicles and military personnel are stationed near the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The battle for Ras al Ain raged as Turkey pursued a four-day-old, cross-border offensive against a Syrian Kurdish militia despite an outcry from the United States and European Union and warnings of possible sanctions unless Ankara desisted.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said Turkey’s incursion was causing “great harm” in relations with its NATO ally. The head of the Arab League denounced the offensive and Germany said it was banning arms exports to Turkey, a NATO ally.

The Turkish assault has raised international alarm over its mass displacement of civilians and the risk it could trigger a revival of an Islamic State insurgency in Syria, with a heightened possibility of IS militants escaping Kurdish prisons.

The Kurdish-led administration in Syria’s northeast said nearly 200,000 people had been uprooted so far by the fighting, while the U.N. World Food Programme put the figure at more than 100,000 in the towns of Tel Abyad and Ras al Ain.

Turkey’s stated broader objective is to set up a “safe zone” inside Syria to resettle many of the 3.6 million Syrian war refugees it has been hosting. Erdogan has threatened to send them to Europe if the EU did not back his assault.

Ankara began its onslaught against the YPG militia, which it says is a terrorist group backing Kurdish insurgents in Turkey, after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew some U.S. troops who had been backing Kurdish forces in the fight against IS.

“The (Syrian rebel) National Army took control of (Ras al Ain) town center this morning,” a senior Turkish security official said. “Inspections are being conducted in residential areas. Mine and booby trap searches are being carried out.”

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said around midday that the Turkish-backed rebel Syrian National Army had been brought under control, with officials posting photos showing deserted streets and Syrian rebels standing on Kurdish militia flags.

But the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in which the YPG comprises the main fighting element, denied losing the center of Ras al Ain. Marvan Qamishlo, an SDF spokesman, said his side had only carried out a “tactical retreat” in response to hours of heavy Turkish bombardment.

“Now the SDF’s attack has started and there are very fierce clashes now,” he told Reuters. “The clashes are continuing in the industrial district,” he said, saying this was the part of Ras al Ain closest to the border.

In response, the senior Turkish official said “nearly all” YPG forces had fled south from Ras al Ain. Turkish artillery continued to shell parts of the town, a Reuters reporter said.

The National Army’s spokesman said later in the day Turkish-backed forces had seized some districts of Ras al Ain including its industrial area while some units had pushed deeper into the town, but fighting continued in the area.

TURKEY SEEKS “SAFE ZONE”

In the latest international censure of Turkey’s onslaught, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called it an “invasion of an Arab state’s land and an aggression on its sovereignty”.

The offensive “will exacerbate humanitarian crises, increase the suffering of the Syrian people and strengthen the ability of terrorists to reorganize their remnants,” said Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim of Iraq, current president of the League.

Germany halted arms exports to Turkey. “Against the backdrop of the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, the Federal Government will not issue any new permits for all military equipment that could be used by Turkey in Syria,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild Am Sonntag.

A senior French official said that next week’s European Union summit would discuss possible sanctions against Turkey.

Erdogan has dismissed mounting international condemnation of the operation and said on Friday evening that Turkey “will not stop it, no matter what anyone says”.

The Turkish-backed National Army said earlier they had cut a road linking Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad, the two main targets of Ankara’s offensive, and had captured 18 villages since the operation began.

U.S. TROOPS UNDER FIRE

On Friday, the Pentagon said U.S. troops came under artillery fire from Turkish emplacements though none of its soldiers were wounded near the Syrian border town of Kobani, 60 km (37 miles) west of the main area of conflict.

Turkey said it was responding to YPG fire from a nearby area and that its forces took all precautions to prevent any harm to the U.S. base during that time.

Seventy-four Kurdish-led fighters, 49 Turkey-backed Syrian rebels and 30 civilians have been killed in the fighting, according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

In Turkey, 18 civilians have been killed in cross-border bombardment, Turkish media and officials say, including eight people in a mortar and rocket attack on the border town of Nusaybin, the local governor’s office said.

Turkey said 415 YPG militants had been “neutralized” since the operation began, a term that commonly means killed.

FEARS OF ISLAMIC STATE REVIVAL

Overnight a car bomb exploded outside the wall of the prison in Hasaka in northeast Syria, causing serious damage but no casualties, a statement from security forces in the region said. It did not say if any Islamic State prisoners there had escaped.

The SDF’s Qamishlo said the attack was carried out by IS sleeper cells.

The SDF holds most of the northern Syrian territory that once made up Islamic State’s “caliphate” in the country, and has been keeping thousands of fighters from the jihadist group in jail and tens of thousands of their family members in camps.

The SDF says the Turkish assault could allow the jihadist group to re-emerge. In its first big attack since the assault began, IS claimed responsibility for a deadly car bomb in Qamishli, the largest city in the Kurdish-held area.

Five IS militants fled a jail there, and foreign women from the group being held in a camp torched tents and attacked guards with sticks and stones, the SDF said.