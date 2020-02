FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attends a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that the United States may send Patriot missile systems to Turkey to use for security in the face of the conflict in northwestern Syria’s Idlib region.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Akar said talks with the United States on purchasing Patriot systems were also continuing.