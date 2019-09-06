World News
September 6, 2019 / 2:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish-U.S. land patrols in Syria to start on Sept. 8: Anadolu

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Joint military land patrols by Turkish and U.S. forces in northeast Syria are planned to start on Sept. 8, state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying on Friday.

The two NATO allies are working to establish what Turkey says will be a “safe zone” along the border in northeast Syria - a region mainly controlled by Kurdish YPG forces - and have conducted multiple joint helicopter patrols over the area.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below