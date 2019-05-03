U.S. showing flexibility on planned Syria safe zone: Turkish minister

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar is seen during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States is showing some flexibility in its approach to a planned safe zone to be established in northeast Syria along the border with Turkey, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday on broadcaster NTV.

The U.S. special envoy for Syria held talks this week in Ankara. Turkey wants to set up a safe zone east of the Euphrates river after the majority of U.S. troops pull out of the country.