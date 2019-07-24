U.S., Turkey committed to accelerated progress on roadmap for Syria's Manbij: statement

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States and Turkey are committed to accelerated and concrete progress on the roadmap agreed upon for the northern Syrian town of Manbij, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said on Wednesday.

James Jeffrey, the U.S. special envoy for Syria, held talks in Ankara this week on the planned formation of a safe zone in northeast Syria and developments on the roadmap for Manbij, further west. Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Washington had failed to present its NATO ally with satisfactory proposals during the talks.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy said Jeffrey held positive and productive meetings with Turkish officials, and added that the two sides discussed detailed proposals to enhance Turkey’s security along its southern border.