World News
March 3, 2020 / 9:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says Syrian government warplane shot down

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that a warplane of the Syrian government forces had been shot down in the course of a Turkish-led military offensive launched in northwest Syria to push back the forces of President Bashar al-Assad.

The ministry described the downed jet as an L-39 warplane. The Syrian state news agency SANA separately reported that a Syrian warplane had been targeted by Turkish forces.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

