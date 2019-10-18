World News
October 18, 2019 / 12:57 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

White House says ceasefire will 'takes time' at Syria-Turkey border

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Implementing a ceasefire will take time, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday as machine-gun fire, shelling and smoke were observed at the Syria-Turkey border one day after top U.S. officials announced a truce.

Asked about the fighting in the region despite the pause agreement, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News in an interview that the U.S. delegation was “successful in a ceasefire, but that takes time”, adding that she would not discuss operations on the ground.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Susan Heavey; Editing by Alex Richardson

