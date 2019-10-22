Erdogan, Putin to discuss phased YPG withdrawal in Syria: Turkish source

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Kurdish YPG militia is expected to initially withdraw from a 120-kilometre (75 mile) strip of the border with Turkey in northeast Syria as part of an agreement brokered by Washington, a Turkish security source said on Tuesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would discuss the YPG withdrawal from the rest of the border at a meeting in Russia later on Tuesday.