Erdogan says Turkey will destroy militants in north Syria regardless of U.S. talks

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is shown during a visit to Sarajevo, Bosnia, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is determined to destroy the “terror corridor” east of the Euphrates river in Syria regardless of how talks conclude with the United States on a planned safe zone in the country’s north, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Turkey has ramped up its warnings of a possible incursion into northern Syria in recent days, saying it had run “out of patience” with Washington over the safe zone talks and adding that it would launch its operation if an agreement was not reached.

“Those who put their trust in foreign powers in the region will be put under ground,” Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party. “We will find a lasting solution to terror.”