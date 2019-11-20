Russia says Turkey told Moscow no new Syria operation planned: TASS

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Ankara had assured Moscow that it did not plan to launch a new military operation in Syria despite earlier comments, the TASS news agency reported.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu agency on Monday cited Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists.

Lavrov also said that the withdrawal of Kurdish militants in northern Syria was almost complete, RIA reported.