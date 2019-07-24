Turkey says has not agreed with U.S. on Syria safe zone

ANKARA (Reuters) - New U.S. proposals for a safe zone in north Syria do not satisfy Turkey and the two countries have not agreed on removal of Kurdish militants from the zone, how deep it should be and who would control it, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was speaking to reporters in Ankara after three days of talks between Turkish and U.S. delegations.

Cavusoglu also said that the establishment of a Syrian constitutional committee, a long-awaited step in stalled efforts to resolve Syria’s eight-year civil war, could be announced in coming days.