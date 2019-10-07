Turkey says will provide services to areas taken from YPG milita in northeast Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will provide services to the areas it takes from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in northeast Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director said on Monday, as Ankara gears for a military incursion in the region.

In a tweet, Fahrettin Altun said that Turkey’s two previous operations into Syria showed it can deliver a governance model and security for all Syrians, and added that Ankara’s primary goal was to combat militants and prevent the resurgence of Islamic State.

On Sunday, the White House said Turkey will soon move forward with its long-planned military operation to create what it calls a “safe zone” in northern Syria and U.S. forces will not support or be involved in it.