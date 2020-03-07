Turkey sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attends a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said there had been no violations of the ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib, as part of the agreement with Russia, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

“We will continue to be a deterrent force to prevent any violation to the ceasefire. None occurred since ceasefire entered into force,” Akar said.

The ceasefire was reached in Moscow after talks to contain a conflict which has displaced nearly a million people in three months.

Turkey will use self-defense rights if there is any attack targeting its forces or bases in the region, Akar also said.

The deal called for joint patrols of Turkish and Russian forces around M4 road in Idlib region starting on March 15.

Turkey has started to work on the procedures and principles of the safety corridor around the road, Akar said adding that a Russian military delegation will visit Ankara next week to discuss steps to take.

Russia and Turkey back opposing sides in Syria’s nine-year conflict, with Moscow supporting President Bashar al-Assad and Turkey backing some rebel groups. Several previous deals to end the fighting in Idlib have collapsed.