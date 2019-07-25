Turkey, U.S. will continue discussing planned Syria safe zone: officials

FILE PHOTO: A Turkish flag flutters on a military vehicle on the border of Manbij city, Syria November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and U.S. officials will continue to hold talks on a planned safe zone in northern Syria, Turkish military officials said on Thursday, a day after Ankara warned that it would launch a cross-border operation if an agreement was not reached.

On Wednesday, Turkey said it had run “out of patience” with the United States on the safe zone. It added that Washington was stalling progress, just as it did with a roadmap agreed to clear the northern Syrian town of Manbij from the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara sees as a terrorist organization.

On Thursday, the military officials said that around 1,000 YPG militants remained in Manbij despite the agreement with Washington to clear the region, and added that Turkey’s expectations had not been met.