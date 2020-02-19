World News
February 19, 2020 / 9:31 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, offensive 'matter of time'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to phone as he addresses his ruling AK Party members in Istanbul, Turkey, February 15, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday talks with Russia on the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib were far from meeting Turkey’s demands and warned that a military operation there was a “matter of time”.

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to make Idlib a secure zone “no matter the cost”, even as talks continue with Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below