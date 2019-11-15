Ukraine says detains senior Islamic State militant

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state security service (SBU) said on Friday it had detained a senior Islamic State militant, Al Bara Shishani, who illegally came to Ukraine in 2018.

SBU said the detained person is a Georgian citizen and was a deputy of Abu Omar al-Shishani, whom the Pentagon described as Islamic State’s “minister of war”.

“A portrait examination has proved that the detained foreigner is indeed a wanted leader of the Islamic State,” the SBU said in a statement.