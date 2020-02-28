U.N. chief calls for Syria truce before situation 'entirely out of control'

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in northwest Syria “before the situation gets entirely out of control.”

Speaking after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike, Guterres described the escalation as “one of the most alarming moments” of the war.

“In all my contacts with those involved, I have had one simple message: step back from the edge of further escalation,” he told reporters in New York.