World News
December 20, 2019 / 6:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia fails to get U.N. approval for Syria cross-border aid deliveries from Turkey

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia failed on Friday in a bid to get the U.N. Security Council to extend authorization of Syria cross-border aid deliveries from two points in Turkey after Moscow vetoed a rival draft resolution that would have also approved a crossing point from Iraq.

Russia’s draft resolution received 5 votes in favor, 6 against and there were 4 abstentions. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Diane Craft

