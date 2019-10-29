U.S. concerned at 'dangerous situation in northeast Syria': envoy

Joel Rayburn, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Levant Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria, attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn voiced concern on Tuesday at what he said was the “continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria” and urged all sides to work to stabilize the situation.

“We are concerned by the continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria, that’s why we continue to call on the Turkish side to fully implement the provisions of the ceasefire agreement of October 17th,” Rayburn told reporters in Geneva.

“And we call not just on the (Syrian) regime but also on the Russians to exert their influence over the regime forces not to allow the situation in the northeast to flare up into a new conflict that could destabilize the country further,” he said.