FILE PHOTO: James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria, addresses the media in Geneva, Switzerland October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two hundred air strikes by Syrian government and Russian warplanes have hit Syria’s Idlib region in the last three days, the U.S. special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday.

Jeffrey told a press briefing that some 700,000 displaced people in northwest Syria were “on the move toward the Turkish border, which would then create an international crisis.”