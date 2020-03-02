World News
March 2, 2020 / 5:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. says may increase flow of humanitarian aid to Syria

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, listens to a question during a joint news conference with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg,(unseen) in Kabul, Afghanistan February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it is considering helping to increase humanitarian aid to Syria as Russian-backed Syrian forces press an offensive that has already displaced 1 million people and drawn in forces from neighboring Turkey.

“The United States is looking at providing increased humanitarian aid for the persons in Syria. That’s one thing I had a conversation with (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) about that,” U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a news briefing at the Pentagon.

