U.S. move in Syria a "stab in back" for SDF: SDF spokesman

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been “stabbed in the back” by a surprise U.S. statement on Monday that U.S. forces would not be involved in a Turkish operation in northern Syria, the SDF said.

“There were assurances from the United States of America that it would not allow any Turkish military operations against the region,” SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said in an interview with al-Hadath TV.

The SDF had been “completely committed” to a U.S.-guaranteed deal for a “security mechanism” for the border area, he added.

“But the (U.S.) statement today was a surprise and we can say that it is a stab in the back for the SDF,” he said.