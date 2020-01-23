U.S. says no uptick in violence from Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

FILE PHOTO: James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria, addresses the media after a meeting with senior officials from seven Arab and Western countries along with United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen in Geneva, Switzerland October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has seen no uptick in Islamic State activity in Syria and Iraq, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday, weeks after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad.

Jeffrey told reporters that U.S.-led coalition operations have been on pause in Iraq as the focus has been on force protection and talks with the Baghdad government on the way forward after Iraq’s parliament voted to remove foreign troops.