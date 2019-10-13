World News
Kurdish-led authority: 785 IS-affiliated foreigners escaped Syria camp on Sunday

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said 785 foreigners affiliated with Islamic State managed to escape a camp where they were being held following Turkish shelling on Sunday.

In an apparent reference to Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, the administration said in a statement that “mercenaries” had attacked the camp where “Daesh elements” - a reference to Islamic State - in turn attacked camp guards and opened the gates.

