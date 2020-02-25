Turkey's Erdogan says no agreement yet on four-way Syria summit

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, February 20, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that there was not yet full agreement on holding a proposed March 5 summit with Russia, France and Germany on the conflict in Syria’s Idlib, but he may meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin on that date.

At a news conference in Ankara before departing on a trip to Azerbaijan, Erdogan said that a Russian delegation was set to come to Turkey on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Idlib.

