October 17, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura to step down at end of November

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told the Security Council on Wednesday that he plans to step down at the end of November for personal reasons after more than four years in the role.

FILE PHOTO: U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

He is the third person to fill the job during the more than seven-year Syrian conflict. His predecessors - former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and veteran Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi - both quit frustrated by global deadlock over how to end the Syrian war.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
