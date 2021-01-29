U.N. Syria envoy voices dismay at lack of progress in constitutional talks

Slideshow ( 2 images )

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Untied Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that he aimed to go to Damascus soon for talks after the Syrian Constitutional Committee failed to start drafting a new charter at its latest weeklong session.

The 45-member committee composed of representatives of the government, opposition and civil society, has a mandate to draw up a new Constitution leading to U.N.-supervised elections. This week in Geneva it held its fifth session since October 2019.

“I told the 45 members of the drafting body that we can’t continue like this, that the week has been a disappointment,” Pedersen told a news conference. “We cannot continue to meet if we do not change this.”