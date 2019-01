FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday it added 1 million net new monthly bill paying phone subscribers in the fourth quarter.

The news comes a day after Verizon Communications Inc said at a conference it added 650,000 net new phone subscribers in the fourth quarter.