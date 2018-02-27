FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 8:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

T-Mobile signs 5G network deals with Nokia and Ericsson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said on Tuesday it would start building next-generation 5G networks around the United States with the help of Nordic equipment vendors Ericsson and Nokia.

T-Mobile said it planned to build out 5G in 30 cities this year, with New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Las Vegas among the first cities with the service.

Ericsson and Nokia did not disclose any financial terms of their deals.

Major telecom operators are accelerating their timelines for adopting 5G networks, Nokia and Chinese rival Huawei [HWT.UL] said earlier this week.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans

