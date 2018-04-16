FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018

T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - T-Mobile USA Inc agreed on Monday to pay $40 million to resolve a government investigation that found it failed to correct problems with delivering calls in rural areas and inserted false ring tones in hundreds of millions of calls, the Federal Communications Commission said.

T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG, agreed to changes and admitted that it had injected false ring tones into hundreds of millions of rural calls, the FCC said, in violation of FCC rules.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
