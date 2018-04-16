T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - T-Mobile USA Inc (TMUS.O) agreed on Monday to pay $40 million to resolve a government investigation that found it failed to correct problems with delivering calls in rural areas and inserted false ring tones in hundreds of millions of calls, the Federal Communications Commission said.

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is advertised on a building sign in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), agreed to changes and admitted that it had injected false ring tones into hundreds of millions of rural calls, the FCC said, in violation of FCC rules.