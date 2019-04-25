T-Mobile beats phone subscriber estimates

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street’s first-quarter estimates for net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, aided by its competitively-priced wireless plans aimed at fending off its bigger rivals.

The third-largest U.S. mobile carrier said it added a net 656,000 phone subscribers in the first quarter, compared with 617,000 additions a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting 612,000 new subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Revenue rose to $11.08 billion from $10.46 billion, slightly ahead of estimates of $11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.