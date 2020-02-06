T-Mobile beats quarterly estimates as Sprint merger decision looms

A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Brooklyn borough of in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, as the wireless carrier added more mobile phone subscribers to its monthly plans, some of which come bundled with a Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) service.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers has been awaiting a decision on its proposed merger with Sprint Corp (S.N). The two companies delivered closing arguments in a federal court last month against a multi-state lawsuit that argues the merger will increase prices for the consumers.

The company added one million net new monthly paying subscribers in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, in line with analysts’ estimates from research firm FactSet.

T-Mobile’s fourth-quarter net income rose to $751 million from $640 million, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents, beating analysts’ average estimate of 83 cents.

Revenue rose to $11.88 billion from $11.45 billion, edging past analysts’ average estimate of $11.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.