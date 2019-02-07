T-Mobile results beat on higher subscriber additions

FILE PHOTO - A sign for a T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, as the wireless carrier added more net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill.

Shares of the company rose nearly 2 percent to $68.01 in trading before the bell.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers is awaiting approval for its deal to buy smaller rival Sprint Corp as it strives for more scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

T-Mobile said it added a net of about 1 million phone subscribers in the fourth quarter compared with 891,000 additions a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 912,000 new subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

The wireless carrier said it expects to add 2.6 million to 3.6 million net new postpaid customers in 2019.

The company’s net income fell to $640 million, or 75 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec.31, from $2.71 billion, or $3.11 a share, a year earlier, when it recorded a big tax related one-time gain.

Revenue rose to $11.45 billion from $10.76 billion.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.39 billion and profit of 69 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.