Viacom signs content distribution deal with T-Mobile

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc signed a content distribution agreement with T-Mobile US Inc, under which the media company’s brands including MTV and Nickelodeon would be available to the wireless carrier’s 80 million customers, the companies said on Wednesday.

The deal enables T-Mobile to bring together live feeds of Viacom’s channels as well as a broad range of on-demand content to T-Mobile’s customers.

Last month, Viacom renewed its carriage contract with AT&T Inc, avoiding a blackout of MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central for users of the telecom carrier’s pay TV service DirecTV.

Viacom needed to resolve the AT&T contract before considering any other strategic moves, including a potential tie-up with CBS Corp, sources had told Reuters.

Shares of Viacom were up 1.5 percent at $29.26 before the bell.