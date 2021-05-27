Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia's BetMakers Technology makes $3.1 billion bid for Tabcorp's wagering business

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian wagering platform operator BetMakers Technology Group Ltd said on Friday it had submitted an indicative offer to acquire larger betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd’s wagering and media business for A$4 billion ($3.10 billion).

BetMakers said Tabcorp would receive A$1.0 billion in cash and A$3.0 billion in shares as part of the consideration, if the proposal proceeds. (bit.ly/3c1lXux)

($1 = 1.2917 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

