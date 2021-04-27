Ladbrokes owner lobs $2.7 billion offer for Tabcorp's wagering and media arm

(Reuters) -Entain has made a A$3.5 billion ($2.73 billion) proposal to buy Tabcorp Holdings’ struggling wagering and media business, the British sports betting firm said on Tuesday.

The offer is an improvement over “several” approaches in late March that Tabcorp said valued the unit at around A$3 billion, a number it concluded was too low, prompting it to look at alternative options including a demerger.

Australia-listed Tabcorp had earlier said it was assessing the offer, discussions on which had started in February.

Entain, which rebuffed a takeover offer from MGM in the beginning of this year, said the deal is in line with its intention to increase its footprint in regulated markets.

The company recently closed the acquisition of European operators Bet.pt and Enlabs AB.

“Entain believes that the revised proposal is compelling both in terms of the value it represents for Tabcorp shareholders in cash, and certainty of deliverability,” the Ladbrokes owner added.

The cancellation or delay of many sporting events and pandemic-related restrictions on betting shops has hurt Tabcorp’s business, forcing its unit to accelerate a shift to online betting.

Tabcorp said it will consider Entain’s offer with an eye on its strategic review, which is also considering a sale or demerger of its lotteries and Keno business.

($1 = 1.2825 Australian dollars)