Australia's Tabcorp sees lower FY profit, up to $786 million impairment

(Reuters) - Australia’s Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (TAH.AX) on Monday forecast a lower annual profit and said it will book an impairment charge of A$1 billion to A$1.10 billion ($714 million to $786 million)related to its Wagering & Media and Gaming Services businesses.

The gambling and entertainment firm said it expects net profit after tax of A$267 million to A$273 million for the year ended 30 June, down from A$396 million a year earlier.