August 2, 2020 / 10:57 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Australia's Tabcorp sees lower FY profit, up to $786 million impairment

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (TAH.AX) on Monday forecast a lower annual profit and said it will book an impairment charge of A$1 billion to A$1.10 billion ($714 million to $786 million)related to its Wagering & Media and Gaming Services businesses.

The gambling and entertainment firm said it expects net profit after tax of A$267 million to A$273 million for the year ended 30 June, down from A$396 million a year earlier.

Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below